Bakhti becomes Iran’s first woman to win medal in epee

TEHRAN – Azam Bakhti became the first Iranian woman to win a medal in epee.

The fencer seized a bronze medal in the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games on Tuesday in the Women’s Epee Individual.

Turkey’s Aleyna Ertürk defeated Uzbekistan Shahzoda Egamberdieva in the final match.

More than 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.

There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.