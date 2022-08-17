Renowned Iranian photographer dies

TEHRAN— Babak Borzouyeh, a veteran photographer, teacher, and journalist died on Tuesday after enduring the side effects of encephalopathy for a long time. He worked at the Tehran Times, Mehr News Agency and other media outlets.

He was one of the activists in the field of theater and cinematography. Borzouyeh had been in coma since late December 2021 due to encephalopathy and held in the intensive care unit (ICU) in hospital.