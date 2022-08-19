Tehran to host intl. congress on Health in Arbaeen

TEHRAN – The first international congress on "Health in Arbaeen" will be held in Tehran on August 27.

The International Health Congress in Arbaeen will be held with the aim of reviewing the weaknesses and shortcomings of the health sector in the great Arbaeen march in previous years and providing the necessary solutions.

The event aims to strengthen inter-departmental coordination and synergy of service providers in the Arbaeen trek. The congress also aims to strengthen inter-departmental coordination and synergy of service providers in the Arbaeen trek to reduce the obstacles in providing health services to the pilgrims.

The event will be held by the Iranian Red Crescent Society and in cooperation with the Iraqi Red Crescent Society and the Emergency Organization, IRIB reported on Thursday.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage, which is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, comes 40 days after Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Imam of Shia Muslims, and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Each year, a huge crowd of people flocks to Karbala, where the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (AS) is located, to perform mourning rituals.

This year Arbaeen falls on September 17.

Before the outbreak of coronavirus, some 2 to 3 million Iranians attended annually in the Arbaeen march. However, last year, the rituals were held virtually to avoid the transmission of the disease.

