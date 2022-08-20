Export from Khuzestan rises 24% in 4 months on year

TEHRAN- The value of non-oil export from Khuzestan province, in the southwest of Iran, rose 24 percent in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), as compared to the same period of time in the previous year, an official with the province’s customs department announced.

Behrooz Qarehbeygi said that 5.5 million tons of commodities worth $2.695 billion were exported from the province in the said four-month.

He named polyethylene, urea fertilizer, paraxylin, steel ingot, ammonia, methanol, vegetables and agricultural products as the main exported items and China, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey and India as the main exported destinations.

As previously announced by another official with the customs department of the province, the value of non-oil export from Khuzestan rose 75 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year.

Gholamreza Balouti-Mirza said that 17 million tons of commodities worth $677 million were exported from the province in the past year, indicating also 12 percent growth in terms of weight year on year.

He named clinker, petrochemicals, service goods for factories, and vegetables as the main exported items and the United Araba Emirates, China, Brazil and European countries as the major export destinations.

The official further announced that 20.56 million tons of commodities worth $10.197 billion have been imported to the country through Khuzestan province in the past year, indicating 51 percent rise in value and 18 percent growth in weight year on year.

He said that 99 percent of the province's imported goods were basic goods, which include corn, oil, rice, wheat and factory raw materials, imported from Russia, Ukraine, Brazil and other countries.

