Sepahan to re-sign Payam Niazmand

TEHRAN – Sepahan football club have reached an agreement with Portimonense goalkeeper Payam Niazmand.

The 27-year-old keeper will pen a one-year dela with the Iranian club.

Niazmand joined the Portuguese side from Sepahan in last year’s July on a three-year contract.

The Iranian international goalie has returned to his former club due to lack of playing time in Portimonense.

Sepahan, headed by Jose Morais, are favorites to win Iran league title after seven years.