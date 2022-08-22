Iran Greco-Roman champion of U20 World C’ships

TEHRAN – Iran’s Greco-Roman wrestling team claimed the title of the U20 World Championships.

The Iranian grapplers won three gold medals and two bronzes in the final day in Sofia, Bulgaria.

At 60kg, Saeid Esmaeili defeated Suren Aghajanyan from Armenia in the final bout.

Alireza Mohammadi defeated Georgian Achiko Bolkvadze 9-1 in the final match of the 82kg.

The third gold medal for Iran came in emphatic fashion as Ali Abedi Darzi won the 97kg weight class over Kazakhstan’s Iussuf Matsiyev 9-4.

Danial Sohrabi in the 67kg and Amir Abdi in 72kg also won two bronze medals.

Iranian wrestler Iman Mohammadi had also won a gold medal in the 63kg.

Abolfazl Choubani (87kg) and Fardin Hedayati (130kg) had also claimed two silvers.

Iran won the Greco-Roman title with 174 points. Azerbaijan finished second with 119 points while Ukraine managed to jump to third with 93 points.