Shadegan dates harvesting kicks off

TEHRAN – Farmers in Shadegan have begun collecting dates in the county’s sprawling dates orchards. The harvesting season begins in late August and runs through mid-September.

Sa’amran, Barhi, and Zahedi are the most grown species of dates in Shadegan, which is also known for its wheat production. A provisional dates market is also set up in the city of Shadegan each year concurrently with the beginning of harvesting to market the product.