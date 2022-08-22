Tax income up 65% in 4 months on year

TEHRAN- Iran’s tax revenues increased 65 percent in the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22) from the same period of time in the previous year, Head of Iran's National Tax Administration (INTA) Davoud Manzour said.

Manzour noted that 2,500 people with tax debts were identified in the mentioned period and 12 trillion rials (over $44.2 million) of tax dues were collected from the mentioned people, IRNA reported.

Iran’s tax income reached over 3.54 quadrillion rials (over $12.7 billion) in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

EF/MA