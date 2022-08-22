‘MIMS Automobility Moscow, a serious start for Iran-Russia car manufacturing co-op’

TEHRAN- MIMS Automobility Moscow 2022 kicked off at Moscow Expo Center on Monday.

The international exhibition’s inaugural ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Albert Karimov, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Fatemi-Amin, and Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

The head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) considered Iran's presence in the Moscow automobile exhibition as a serious start for great cooperation between Iran and Russia in the field of automobile manufacturing and more importantly in the fields of supply and export of automobile parts.

Making the remarks on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of the expo, Alireza Peyman-Pak said, "Automobile sector", "auto parts" and "automobile value chain" are important axes that lay the foundation for the development of economic relations and the increase of commercial cooperation between the two countries.

This is the largest presence of Iran at an international exhibition, so the Islamic Republic of Iran is the country with the largest presence in this exhibition, in a pavilion with 1,700 square meters of the dedicated hall and 900 square meters of booths, which is unique in the history of overseas exhibitions.

Iranian automakers and auto part manufacturers are showcasing their latest products and achievements in this exhibition, which will run until Thursday.

Over 40 Iranian auto part manufacturing companies besides the two major Iranian automakers, Iran Khodro and Saipa, will discuss bilateral cooperation with their counterparts at this international event.

In this four-day exhibition, the center for the exchange and transfer of technology and technical knowledge in the field of parts manufacturing and automobiles is considered, which is expected to use the high capacity of Iran in parts manufacturing due to the embargo on the Russian automobile industry.

Negotiations regarding the creation of a joint platform between Iran and Russia or Iran, Russia and China are also underway, which have good prospects.

MA/MA

Photo: Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Albert Karimov (R), Iranian Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Fatemi-Amin (C), and Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali (L) cut the ribbon in MIMS Automobility Moscow 2022 inaugural ceremony