Iran start 2022 AVC Cup for Women on high

TEHRAN – Iran defeated South Korea in straight sets (25-10, 25-15, 25-13) in their opening match of the preliminary round of the 2022 AVC Cup for Women in Pool A on Monday.

It was a historic win for the Iranian team.

Iran will meet Vietnam on Tuesday.

The 2022 Asian Women's Volleyball Cup, so-called 2022 AVC Cup for Women, is being held at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig, the Philippines from Aug. 21 to 29.

Alessandra Campedelli’s women have recently won a silver medal in the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey.