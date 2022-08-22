Iran start 2022 AVC Cup for Women on high
August 22, 2022 - 17:8
TEHRAN – Iran defeated South Korea in straight sets (25-10, 25-15, 25-13) in their opening match of the preliminary round of the 2022 AVC Cup for Women in Pool A on Monday.
It was a historic win for the Iranian team.
Iran will meet Vietnam on Tuesday.
The 2022 Asian Women's Volleyball Cup, so-called 2022 AVC Cup for Women, is being held at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig, the Philippines from Aug. 21 to 29.
Alessandra Campedelli’s women have recently won a silver medal in the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey.
Leave a Comment