Arsalan Bagheri wins bronze at World U18 Snooker Championship

TEHRAN – Iran’s Arsalan Bagheri claimed a bronze medal in the 2022 World U18 Snooker Championship.

Liam Davies of Wales has now sensationalized the world of snooker with his commendable win in the championship.

In the final that was played at Sports Hall of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest in Romania, Liam defeated the 2019 World U16 Snooker Champion Antoni Kowalski of Poland 4-3.

The Iranian snooker player claimed the bronze medal along with Thailand’s Thitiphong Choolasak.