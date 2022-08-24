Iran mixed team win gold at 2022 Para Shooting World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran’s Nasrin Shahi and Mohammadreza Mirshafiei claimed a gold medal at P6 - MTP Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol SH1 on Wednesday.

The Iranian pair defeated the Korean duo Aeekyung Moon and Jeongdu Jo in the final match.

Indian team Rubina Francis and Singharaj defeated Mongolia’s Ganzorig Ganjargal to claim the bronze medal.

Iranian para shooters have already won two gold medals and a silver in the competition in Changwon, South Korea.

In P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH1, Shahi won the gold with 238.4 point, while her compatriot Sareh Javanmardi finished in second place.

In P1 - Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1, Mirshafiei snatched the gold with 236.0 points.

The competition brought 146 shooters from 18 in the World Cup from Aug. 18 to 24.

Changwon 2022 is the first World Cup in the four-year hosting agreement that sees the Korean city as part of the World Shooting Para Sport season through to 2025.