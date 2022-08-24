TEDPIX climbs nearly 11,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 10,923 points to 1.442 million on Wednesday.

As reported, over 7.052 billion securities worth 42.855 trillion rials (about $153.05 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 9,537 points, and the second market’s index climbed 17,354 points.

TEDPIX rose 20,931 points (0.2 percent) in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, 40.58 billion securities worth 228.555 trillion rials (about $816.267 million) were traded through 1.874 deals at the TSE in the past week.

The number and value of traded securities rose 30 percent and 34 percent, respectively, while the number of deals increased 114 percent in the past week from the preceding week.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, the other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

Head of Iran’s Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) Majid Eshqi has said the guidelines and regulations related to market-making activities at Tehran Stock Exchange should be amended.

Speaking at a meeting of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mining and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Stock Market Committee on Monday (August 22), Eshqi also emphasized the need to introduce more goods to the Iran Merchandise Exchange (IME), and to stop interference in the stock market.

During the meeting, the members of the mentioned committee and the SEO head discussed recent issues in the stock market and exchanged ideas for resolving such issues.

Regarding the activities of market makers, the attendees underlined the need for revising market-making guidelines and stressed the importance of defining a transparent income system for this sector.

MA/MA