Lufthansa to resume flights to Iran from January 16, 2026

TEHRAN – Lufthansa said it is set to resume flights to Iran on Jan. 16, 2026, following security and operational assessments carried out in coordination with Iranian aviation authorities.

Preparations for the German carrier’s return began several weeks ago with visits by Lufthansa’s regional manager in Iran, the company’s senior aviation security and risk management officer, and the Austrian Airlines country manager.

The team held meetings with Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, Imam Khomeini International Airport and other operational centers. They inspected facilities, systems and management processes, and reviewed technical requirements with Iranian officials before Lufthansa finalized its decision to restart flights.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization said the resumption of Lufthansa services reflects demand for international travel and Iran’s extensive ties with other countries. It added that the move could encourage other European airlines to re-enter the Iranian market, strengthening links with Europe and expanding Iran’s global connections.

In addition, the organization said coordination with neighboring countries, expanding regional routes and opening new destinations remain priorities for Iranian carriers.

It said operational and technical issues affecting Kuala Lumpur flights by Iranian airlines have been resolved, allowing Iran Airtour to begin services to Malaysia this week.

In regional markets, Kish Air resumed flights to Tajikistan last month, with plans to add destinations including Shiraz, Kish and other Iranian cities. Growing demand from Tajik tourists has driven the expansion.

The Civil Aviation Organization said talks are under way to increase flights between Iran and Central Asian countries, including Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, with proposals submitted by Iranian and foreign airlines.

It added that rising demand from Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain and other Arab countries for travel to northern Iran has prompted preparations for VIP and non-scheduled flights in the region.

Moreover, negotiations to expand the Tehran–Paris route remain active, the organization said, with any outcome dependent on completing international procedures and ongoing discussions.

AM