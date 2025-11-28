Iran seeks comprehensive cooperation with Niger and Mali, envoy says

TEHRAN – Iran is seeking to deepen political, economic, and diplomatic ties with Niger and Mali, its special envoy said Thursday, delivering messages of friendship and an invitation from Tehran’s Foreign Minister during separate meetings with the West African countries’ top diplomats in Burkina Faso.

During his meeting with Nigerien Foreign Minister Bakary Yao Sangare, Akbar Khosravi Nejad, Assistant to Iran’s Foreign Minister and Director General for Africa, thanked Niger for its “courageous” vote against an anti-Iranian resolution proposed by several European countries at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Khosravi Nejad described the vote as a reflection of Niger’s principled and anti-colonial policy. He emphasized Iran’s commitment to expanding comprehensive bilateral relations with the West African nation, highlighting opportunities for political cooperation and dialogue at regional and international levels.

In a separate engagement with Mali’s Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, Khosravi Nejad delivered an invitation from Iran’s Foreign Minister and underscored Iran’s readiness to broaden friendly ties and economic exchanges with Mali. He stressed that Tehran is eager to enhance cooperation in areas such as trade, development, and cultural relations.

Both meetings were held in Ouagadougou, where the foreign ministers of Niger and Mali were attending an international conference. The setting provided Iran with a platform to strengthen diplomatic engagement with key West African partners and reinforce mutual support in international forums.