Iran deputy FM visits Burkina Faso

TEHRAN - Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Ali Bagheri has paid a visit to Burkina Faso and met with the African country’s prime minister, Apollinaire Joachim Kyélem de Tambèla.

In the meeting which took place during Bagheri’s day-long visit to Ouagadougou, the top Iranian diplomat extended to the premier of Burkina Faso an invitation from the Iranian first vice-president.

Bagheri also briefed Burkina Faso’s prime minister on the latest status of mutual relations as well as plans to further boost ties between the two countries, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister further touched upon the colonialist record of the West in the African continent, saying the independence day for African countries was the day when they managed to extricate themselves from the clutches of European governments that violate human rights.

The premier of Burkina Faso, in turn, welcomed the Iranian first vice-president’s invitation and emphasized the enhancement of reciprocal ties.

He referred to the status of Iran’s civilization, saying other nations are beholden to Iran for its civilization in one way or another.

He said his country embraces the all-out promotion of relations with Iran.

The Deputy Iranian Foreign Minister for Political Affairs also met with Burkina Faso's foreign minister discussing issues of mutual concern.

The two sides agreed to form a joint Iran-Burkina Faso commission and hold its first session in Ouagadougou soon.

The top Iranian official also met with Burkina Faso’s minister of commerce and industrial development where they exchanged views on ways of forging closer economic cooperation between the two countries, increasing mutual trade and holding exhibitions showcasing Iranian products.

The Burkinabe official welcomed the presence of Iranian companies in the African state.

Bagheri Kani’s visit to Burkina Faso comes in the continuation of a tour of several African countries. During this tour, Bagheri Kani held a meeting with Nigerien Foreign Minister Massoudou Hassoumi in Niamey.

During the talks, the two sides reviewed the latest situation of ties and cooperation between Iran and Niger and explored ways to expand and promote bilateral and international cooperation.

They also stressed the need to convene the third session of the Joint Economic Commission between Iran and Niger in the first half of 2023.

Bagheri Kani also held separate meetings with Niger’s ministers of interior, energy and planning, deputy foreign minister, heads of the parliamentary friendship group and chamber of commerce.

During the meetings, officials of the two countries discussed mechanisms for the expansion of bilateral cooperation.