Leader: Reports of Iranian message to US ‘total lies’

TEHRAN – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei delivered a televised speech on Thursday, addressing the Iranian nation on recent domestic, regional, and international developments.

The first part of the Leader’s speech, delivered during Basij Week, focused on the Basij volunteer forces. He stated that movements similar to the Basij serve as sources of guidance and strength for any nation. He added that a country like Iran, which stands openly and firmly against Western bullying, requires such a force more than any other.

Ayatollah Khamenei highlighted the necessity for nations to resist the greed and interference of hegemonic powers and said: “The great element of Resistance, which was founded and flourished in Iran, can now be seen in the slogans in support of Palestine and Gaza across different parts of the world, including in Western countries and even within the U.S.”

Addressing regional developments, he said: “In the 12-Day war, the Iranian nation undeniably defeated both the U.S. and the Zionist regime. They came and perpetrated malicious acts, took a beating, and left empty-handed. This was a defeat in the truest sense of the word.”

Referring to reports claiming that the Zionist regime had been planning for twenty years to launch a war against Iran, the Leader said: “They had been planning and preparing for this war for 20 years. That's what some people have said. There was 20 years of planning to start a war in Iran and to incite the people so they would join them and fight the system. This is what they had planned. But they left empty-handed, the situation turned against them, and they failed. Even those who had differences of opinion with the system stood by its side.”

Ayatollah Khamenei continued by saying, “Of course, we also suffered losses. As is the nature of war, we lost dear lives. But the Islamic Republic demonstrated that it is a center of determination and power, capable of making decisions and standing firmly without fear of outside noise. Moreover, the material losses inflicted on the invading enemy were far greater than ours.”

He then pointed to the major losses suffered by the U.S. during the 12-day war, saying: “The second point is that in this 12-Day War, the U.S. suffered heavy losses, truly heavy losses. It deployed its latest, most advanced assault and defense weapons. It used its submarines, its fighter jets, and its most sophisticated air-defense systems. But it was unable to achieve what it wanted. It wanted to deceive the Iranian nation and force the Iranian nation to follow it, but the opposite happened. As I said, the Iranian people became even more united in the face of the U.S. and were able to completely thwart the U.S.’s aims.”

Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the severe disgrace and infamy of the Zionist regime in the Gaza catastrophe, one of the greatest tragedies in the history of the region. He noted: “In this case, the U.S. stood beside the usurping regime and became deeply disgraced, because the people of the world know that the Zionist regime could not have committed such atrocities without the support of the U.S.”

He described the prime minister of the Zionist regime as “The most despised person in the world today is the head of the Zionist government,” and the ruling Zionist apparatus as “the most detested organization and criminal gang on the planet.” He added: “Since the U.S. stands beside them, the hatred toward the Zionist regime has spread to the U.S. as well.”

The Leader emphasized that the U.S.’s interference in various parts of the world is another major factor behind its growing isolation. He said: “Wherever the U.S. intervenes, the outcome is war-mongering, genocide, destruction, and displacement.”

Pointing to the betrayal of even the U.S.’s own allies in pursuit of supporting the Zionist criminal network, and its efforts to instigate conflict across the world for the sake of oil and underground wealth—now extending even to Latin America—he added: “Such a government is certainly not one that the Islamic Republic would seek cooperation or relations with.”

He cited the devastating and fruitless war in Ukraine as another example of U.S. interference, saying: “The current U.S. president claimed he would resolve the war in three days. Yet now, nearly a year later, he is attempting to forcibly impose a 28-point plan on the same country the U.S. pushed into war.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also referred to the Zionist regime’s attacks on Lebanon, its aggression against Syria, its crimes in the West Bank, and the disastrous situation in Gaza as further examples of the U.S.’s open support for the war and crimes of the corrupt Zionist entity.

The Leader went on to address certain rumors regarding alleged messages from Iran to the U.S., saying: “They create a rumor saying that Iran has sent a message to the U.S. by way of a third country. That’s a total lie, and such a thing hasn’t happened at all.”

Ayatollah Khamenei, in another part of his remarks, elaborated on the nature of the Basij, saying: “In its organizational form, as a branch of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), the Basij presents a firm and steadfast face toward the enemies, while displaying a spirit of service toward the people.”

He continued: “More important is the vast support base of the Basij, which is present across the entire country and embodied in every courageous, motivated, hopeful, and ready-to-serve individual or group, whether in economic, industrial, scientific, academic, seminary, production, business, or other fields.”

The Leader stated that the vitality and dynamism of the Basij strengthens the resistance of nations against global oppressors, adding: “With the rise of Resistance, the oppressed people of the world feel supported and empowered.”

In his concluding point on the Basij, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution called on all officials in state institutions, saying: “Like a Basiji, fulfill your duties with faith, motivation, and a sense of honor.”

In the final part of his address, Ayatollah Khamenei offered several recommendations to the Iranian nation, the first of which was to preserve and strengthen national unity.

Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the need to safeguard and reinforce national cohesion and said: “There are differences among various social groups and political factions, but what matters is that, just like during the 12-Day War, we remain united in the face of the enemy. This solidarity is a key factor in national strength.”

