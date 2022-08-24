$214m allocated to social harm prevention

TEHRAN – A total of 60 trillion rials (nearly $214 million) has been earmarked for preventing social harm, Fatemeh Qasempour, a member of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis), has said.

Part of these credits are spent in the field of women and family, she highlighted, IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Also, a part of this fund has been given to the Ministry of Interior to provide a model for empowering women heads of households, and also a sum has been provided to the welfare organization for vulnerable girls, she noted.

She pointed to the allocation of a part of this credit for the divorce as another social harm and stated that it will be spent on all kinds of social harms, especially among the girls and women of the country.

Govt. measures to support women

Of course, the formation of a loan guarantee fund for women heads of households, launching an empowerment plan for women breadwinners, improving the structure and position of women in provinces, carrying out women’s sustainable business plans, boosting women's employment, and setting up a market platform was among the measures to introduce new businesses of young people and women.

The creation of a loan guarantee fund for female heads of households is an effective and important measure. The plan to empower women heads of households was implemented with the aims of formulation, monitoring, and evaluating the implementation of the plan in the cultural, social, legal, and economic fields.

It has been prepared in four sections consultation, education, employment, and support, and has been sent to the cultural and social commissions of the government.

The creation of a loan guarantee fund for female heads of households is another effective and important measure. With the formation of this fund, the problem of many female heads of households who did not have a guarantor to receive loans is solved.

Due to the government’s sensitivity to family issues, in order to reduce the harm, especially in relation to divorce, addiction and suicide, detailed programs have been developed, which are supposed to be implemented in the form of a comprehensive program in all provinces.

It will support entrepreneurs and prioritize vulnerable and abusive women heads of households in the support programs to reduce the economic and livelihood pressures of this group.

Social emergency

The social emergency management system is also launched to provide accurate statistics and proper planning in the field of social emergencies.

Some 360 centers providing emergency social services are operating across the country, which has reduced social harm to a great extent.

These centers are working in order to control and reduce divorce, child and elderly abuse and protect the deprived, there are 3,500 emergency social services forces including psychologists, social workers, and sociologists.

In [the Iranian calendar year] 1398 (March 2019-March 2020), the social emergency provided services to 1.1 million people, and in the first nine months of the current [Iranian calendar] year, it provided services to over 900,000 people.

The social emergency must be considered to enforce the Child and Adolescent Protection Act, and the establishment of a police force for children has been on agenda, he concluded.

