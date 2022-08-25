Esteghlal edge Mes Kerman at Azadi Stadium

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team edged past Mes Kerman 1-0 on Matchweek 3 of Iran Professional League (IPL) on Thursday.

Kevin Yamga scored the solitary goal of the match in the 75th minute.

It was Esteghlal’s second win in three matches in the game which was attended by the women fans as well.

In Isfahan, Zob Ahan and Mes Rafsanjan shared the spoils in a goalless draw and Paykan earned a 1-0 away win over Naft Masjed Soleyman. Nassaji were also held to a 2-2 draw against Malavan.

On Friday, Persepolis will play Aluminum in Arak, Havadar host Sanat Naft, Gol Gohar meet Sepahan in Sirjan and Foolad entertain Tractor.