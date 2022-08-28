Signing agreements worth $700m, result of Iran’s presence in MIMS Automobility Moscow

TEHRAN- The head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said that signing agreements worth $700 million was the result of Iran’s presence in MIMS Automobility Moscow 2022 (held at Moscow Expo Center during August 22-25).

Alireza Peyman-Pak has considered Iran's presence in the Moscow automobile exhibition as a serious start for great cooperation between Iran and Russia in the field of automobile manufacturing and more importantly in the fields of supply and export of automobile parts.

The international exhibition’s inaugural ceremony had been attended by Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Albert Karimov, Iranian Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Fatemi-Amin, and Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

According to Peyman-Pak, "Automobile sector", "auto parts" and "automobile value chain" are important axes that lay the foundation for the development of economic relations and the increase of commercial cooperation between the two countries.

It was the largest presence of Iran at an international exhibition, so the Islamic Republic of Iran was the country with the largest presence in this exhibition, in a pavilion with 1,700 square meters of the dedicated hall and 900 square meters of booths, which is unique in the history of overseas exhibitions.

Iranian automakers and auto part manufacturers were showcasing their latest products and achievements in that exhibition.

Over 40 Iranian auto part manufacturing companies besides the two major Iranian automakers, Iran Khodro and Saipa, discussed bilateral cooperation with their counterparts at that international event.

On the sidelines of the event, a knowledge-based Iranian manufacturer of auto parts signed a deal with a Russian counterpart to jointly produce high-tech auto parts and equipment in Russia.

As reported, the mentioned deal has been signed for the joint production of engine control units (ECUs), immobilizers and ECU-related sensors such as oxygen sensors, engine speed sensors, etc.

