Over 100 vertebrate species in danger of disappearing

TEHRAN – A newly-updated list of endangered vertebrate species showed that 100 species are threatened with extinction, IRIB reported on Monday.

The Department of Environment (DOE) has updated and published the list of endangered and protected vertebrates after about 20 years.

According to this list, more than 100 vertebrate species are in danger of extinction and over 160 species are on the list of supported and protected vertebrates.

According to the IUCN, at least 40 percent of animals, insects, and plants are at risk of extinction across the world. Considering the different threat status of some wildlife species in our country with the IUCN Red List, the list was revised with the efforts of the National Museum of Natural History and Genetic Resources and the Office of Wildlife Conservation and Management, based on criteria such as threat factors, population status, limited distribution and endemicity, smuggling status, etc.

Regarding aquatic animals and crustaceans, the previous approval of the organization is still in place and will be notified and informed in case of changes, also the list of endangered invertebrates is under final review.

Currently, more than 41 percent of amphibians, 26 percent of mammals, 21 percent of reptiles, and 13 percent of birds are threatened. In the latest statistics, the number of endangered species in the country is 75 vertebrate species (18 species of mammals, 29 species of birds, 4 species of amphibians, and 16 species of reptiles) on the IUCN Red List.

Iranian vertebrates are counted as 198 mammal species, 559 species of birds, 242 species of reptiles, and 25 species of amphibians (1023 species in total); 274 approved species of fish in inland waters, and 975 species of marine fish (sharks and aquatic fish) has been registered in the country, but this list is subject to change due to genetic and field studies.

According to the latest studies, about 1,300 species of vertebrates, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and aquatic fish, about 30,000 species of invertebrates, and 8,000 species of plants have been identified in the country.

Unfortunately, over the past two decades, human activities have led to the alarming degradation of ecosystems, the deletion of genes, species, and biological capabilities; Human threats to biodiversity have accelerated the most over the past 50 years over the entire history of human life.

