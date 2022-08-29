 Yazd nominates 22 historical sites for national registration

Yazd province has nominated 22 historical sites and monuments for possible inscription on the national list for cultural heritage.

“Dossiers for 22 immovable historical and cultural monuments have been prepared for registration in the list of national cultural heritage,” the deputy provincial tourism chief said on Monday.

In addition, the sites have been documented as an essential prerequisite, the official said.

In July 2017, the historical core of Yazd was named UNESCO World Heritage. Yazd is regularly referred to as a delightful place to stay, or a “don’t miss” destination by almost all of its visitors. The city is full of mud-brick houses that are equipped with innovative badgirs (wind catchers), atmospheric alleyways, and many Islamic and Iranian monuments that shape its eye-catching city landscape.

Yazd is famed as a living testimony to the intelligent use of limited available resources in the desert for survival. Water is brought to the city by the qanat system. Each district of the city is built on a qanat and has a communal center. Furthermore, the use of earth in buildings includes walls and roofs through the construction of vaults and domes. Houses are built with courtyards below ground level, serving underground areas. Wind-catchers, courtyards, and thick earthen walls create a pleasant microclimate.

It is chock-full of mud-brick houses, bazaars, public bathhouses, water cisterns, mosques, synagogues, Zoroastrian temples, and centuries-old gardens. From the divine point of view, the city enjoys the peaceful coexistence of three religions: Islam, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism.

AM