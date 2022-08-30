Transport Ministry to hold event on new technologies in construction industry

TEHRAN – Iranian Transport and Urban Development Ministry is going to hold the country’s first event on new technologies in construction and housing industries on September 5, IRIB reported.

The event is going to be organized by the ministry’s Research Center in collaboration with various related institutions and organizations including Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, National Land and Housing Organization of Iran, and New Towns Development Company.

Focusing on a program for increasing housing construction in the country, the event covers subjects such as knowledge-based housing supply chain, industrialization, increasing speed and quality, saving energy and reducing housing construction costs.

