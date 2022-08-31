WCO training center launched in Tehran

TEHRAN – The ninth training center of World Customs Organization (WCO)’s Asia Pacific Regional Office for Capacity Building (ROCB A/P) was officially launched by Head of Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Alireza Moghadasi in Tehran on Tuesday.

As Mehr News Agency reported, IRICA has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with WCO in Indonesia for establishing the mentioned center.

According to Moghadasi, the center, which fully complies with the standards of the World Customs Organization, enjoys modern educational facilities at the international level.

With this center going operational, Iran will be able to receive customs trainees and employees from the countries in the region, especially the neighboring countries and this would lead to the expansion of customs collaborations between Iran and its trade partners.

Launching the said center is considered one of the most important achievements of IRICA since it will provide the country with an exceptional opportunity to develop and promote its customs capabilities and capacities.

WCO is an independent intergovernmental body whose mission is to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of customs administrations. The WCO is composed of 183 member governments. It is the only worldwide intergovernmental organization competent in customs matters.

The establishment of the WCO Asia Pacific Regional Office for Capacity Building was discussed at the Heads of Customs Meeting of the Asia Pacific Region held in Auckland, New Zealand, in April 2004.

