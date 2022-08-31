Yazd, home to one of the oldest mosques in Iran

TEHRAN–The central province of Yazd is home to one of the oldest Islamic structures in Iran, the provincial tourism chief has said.

As the capital of Iranian-Islamic architecture of the country, Yazd houses several old and historical mosques including the Jameh Mosque of Fahraj, which dates over 1400 years, and is of great significance as one of the oldest extant mosques in Iran, Ahmad Akhundi said on Wednesday.

One of the most important cultural heritages of Yazd is the historic mosques that exist across the province, the official added.

To enable historical mosques to be reopened to the people and tourists, efforts are made to help restore the structures, which are mainly located inside the historical core of Yazd, he noted.

Mosques in Yazd, including some that were ancient fire temples, exemplify a culture of peaceful life among divine religions, and the region is a culture of peaceful life, he stated.

Jameh Mosque of Fahraj still stands tall in a township of the same name in Yazd province. Some archeologists believe that the mosque is the oldest surviving Islamic structure in the country, erected following the conquest of Persia (637–651) by Muslims that put an end to the mighty Sasanian Empire.

The Jameh Mosque of Fahraj primarily consists of an internal courtyard, vaulted sanctuary and arcades, and a clay minaret which is essentially built of sun-dried, unfired clay tiles and mud bricks.

The minaret was added to the mosque later as a lighthouse for caravans around 400 years ago. It features a tapering cylinder with an internal spiral staircase.

Its modest internal courtyard is lined with clay tiles and contains a now dry central ablution tank. The internal facades are near symmetrical and consist of three arched bays defined by thick piers, partly relieved by vertical niches, according to the Islamic Architecture Community.

In the surrounding area, there is a crumbling castle, a hammam (bathhouse), and an Ab-anbar (water reservoir) with four badgirs (wind tower or ventilation shaft) used to catch breezes and funnel them down into a building to cool it.

Mosque, according to Islamic tradition, is any house or open area of prayer in Islam. The Arabic word masjid means “a place of prostration” to God, and the same word is used in Persian, Urdu, and Turkish. The first mosques were modeled on the place of worship of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH); the courtyard of his house in Medina.

Iran is home to countless mosques and holy shrines in the country, many of which represent a combination of symmetry, geometric designs, and vibrant colors, creating an astonishing view that no visitor can forget easily. The architecture of the mosques in the country varies from one region to another. However, they often boast very complex structures in which color variations, tiles, and symbolic designs are utilized.

ABU/AM