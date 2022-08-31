Iran environment exhibition slated for Oct.

TEHRAN – The 20th international environmental exhibition (Iran Environment 2022) will be held on October 11 to 14 in Tehran.

The event is held to promote the role of knowledge-based companies, businesses, and green jobs in environmental protection and to introduce the latest environmental achievements.

The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, Innovation and Prosperity Fund, National Environment Fund, and Tehran Municipality organized the event.

Another goal of this exhibition is a meaningful link as well as direct and bilateral communication between domestic producers of environmental products and foreign consumers in order to support domestic production and reduce dependence on similar foreign products.

In this exhibition, new and high-tech facilities in the field of environment are introduced in the management of air, water, soil, energy, and other sectors.

Also, energy efficiency and renewable energy management, waste management and recycling, urban management, monitoring and implementation of environmental projects, electronic banking, research projects, and environmental protection services, public transportation and optimization, fuel consumption, and current environmental standards in various fields, environmental measures of industries, preservation of natural resources, green construction and other technical, engineering and technological fields will be among the most important fields of the 20th International Environmental Exhibition.

The exhibition with the slogan "Environment of basic, smart and technological people" will be held with the support of the Department of Environment at the Tehran Municipality Exhibition Center.

Environmental protection in Iran

To preserve the existing biodiversity over the wide geographic expanse of Iran, four types of areas have been designated for preservation and protection, including, national parks, wildlife refuges, protected areas, and natural national monuments. In 1997, the DOE held supervision over 7,563,983 hectares of such areas.

Currently, the supervised areas reached about 18.5 million hectares, including, 30 national parks, 170 protected areas, 45 wildlife refuges, and 37 national natural monuments.

Iran has a high diversity of species due to geographical conditions, climatic diversity, huge water resources of the Caspian Sea in the north and the Persian Gulf, and the Sea of Oman in the south.

According to the latest studies, about 1,300 species of vertebrates, including mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and aquatic fish, about 30,000 species of invertebrates, and 8,000 species of plants have been identified in the country.

Unfortunately, over the past two decades, human activities have led to the alarming degradation of ecosystems, and the deletion of genes, species, and biological capabilities; Human threats to biodiversity have accelerated the most over the past 50 years over the entire history of human life.

FB/MG



