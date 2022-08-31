Days of life in feminine history

A valuable resource that has long been used to develop engaging stories is the eight years of the imposed war, but most of these stories are about men and what they experienced on the front. But women were as much a part of the war as men, and less has been said about their bravery!

Fortunately, it’s been a while that narrating the memories of women in the war has become more prosperous. Showing the lives of women and the war from their perspectives has resulted in a new vision and more writers writing about it. Behnaz Zarabizadeh is one of those writers who has had a lot of success in this field.

Behnaz Zarrabizadeh was born in Hamadan in 1968. She began writing at a young age, has been quite active, and has concentrated on the literature of the revolution and the holy defense. She has also written biographies of several significant wartime individuals. Also, Zarabizadeh is an expert at writing books on the mothers and wives of martyrs, and how they manage their challenges and lives on their own. Her works are clear and easy to read, and because of this, readers of all ages and genders seek them out.

She is the author of several outstanding books, including "Saji," "Sheena's Daughter," and "Eleventh Golestan."

Nasrin Bagherzadeh, the wife of martyr Bahman Bagheri, is the subject of the novel "Saji," which describes how their young love and marriage encountered many difficulties and how she ultimately made the decision to remain with him throughout the war.

The life of Ghadamkheir Mohammadi, the martyr Sattar Ebrahimi's wife, is portrayed in the novel "Shina's Daughter." The battle claimed the life of Sattar Ebrahimi, leaving his young wife and five children all by themselves.

Zahra Panahi and the martyr Chitsaziyan's love story during the war is also the subject of the book "Eleventh Golestan." The birth of their child without her husband's presence is the most delicate event in Zahra Panahi Rava's life, and the author decides to write about it.

Behnaz Zarrabizadeh is regarded as one of the top writers of accounts of women in war. She creatively excavates untold stories from the war's ruins and tells the experiences of brave women who persisted far from the front lines.