Writer Abbas Marufi dies at 65

TEHRAN –Abbas Marufi, the writer of “The Symphony of the Dead”, passed away on Thursday in Berlin, Germany after months of battling cancer. He was 65.

His publisher’s Instagram page announced his death by writing, “Our beloved one became eternal.”

Marufi was an Iranian novelist and journalist born in Tehran in 1957, whose most famous work is “The Symphony of the Dead”. Published in 1989, the book is known for its symphonic narrative. It is Maroufi’s use of stream of consciousness that is so effective in this novel.

His educational background includes dramatic arts studies at Tehran University and writing for newspapers and schools.

From 1990 to 1995, he served as editor-in-chief of the literary magazine Gardun. As a debut author, he published a collection of short stories titled “Into the Sun”. He also wrote a few plays that were performed on stage.

Among his other credits are “The Year of Turmoil”, “The Body of Farhad”, “Fereydoun Had Three Sons”, “Completely Special”, and “Melted”.

