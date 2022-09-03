TEDPIX loses 12,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 12,460 points to 1.426 million on Saturday.

As reported, over 4.809 billion securities worth 28.536 trillion rials (about $102 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 12,203 points, and the second market’s index fell 15,820 points.

TEDPIX fell 2,996 points (0.21 percent) to 1.439 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, 29.571 billion securities worth 226.63 trillion rials (about $810 million) were traded through 725.671 deals at the TSE in the past week.

The number and value of traded securities dropped 9.11 percent and 1.26 percent, respectively, and the number of deals fell 1.01 percent in the past week from the preceding week.

MA/MA