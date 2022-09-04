Knowledge-based firms to meet nuclear industry needs

TEHRAN – Knowledge-based companies will respond to the needs of the country's nuclear industry in a technological event.

The event will be held on September 21 with the support of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology and the Radiation Application Development Company.

Investment opportunities in various fields of "Agriculture", "Medicine and Health", "Industry", "Environment", "Security", "Oil, Gas, Petrochemical and Polymer", "Exploration and Mining" and “Water" will be discussed.

Investment opportunities in "Agriculture", "Health", "Environment", "Oil and Gas", "Mining" and “Water" will be discussed. "Introduction of the latest investment opportunities in the nuclear field and the radiation application industry", "Identification of obstacles and follow-up on solving the current challenges facing the industries", "Using networking to solve the challenges by relying on the power of knowledge-based companies", "Identification and documentation of facilitation tools in the coordination of large industries and knowledge-based companies, including legal advice, valuation, capital provision, etc. in the field of nuclear technology and radiation application" are the goals of this program.

Knowledge-based companies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei designated the current Iranian year as “The Year of Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creating”.

Strengthening knowledge-based companies are on the agenda, raising hope for reducing obstacles on the path to development.

The Leader has called on all Iranians, including citizens and government officials, to work hard to boost knowledge-based production and create new jobs.

So, over 7,000 knowledge-based and 1,600 creative companies have so far been registered and started operations.

The fields of biotechnology, agriculture, food industries, chemical technologies aircraft maintenance, steel, gas, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment and medicine, oil, electronics and telecommunications, information technology, and computer software are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies have engaged in.

Today, the country's knowledge-based ecosystem accounts for more than 3 percent of GDP. And the figure is projected to reach 5 percent, however, the main goal is to step toward a 10 percent share in GDP, Vice President for Science and Technology, Sourena Sattari told Fars on February 13.

The share of knowledge-based companies in the country's economy has exceeded 9 quadrillion rials (about $34 billion), and since 2019, it has experienced a growth of more than 450 percent, he stated.

FB/MG