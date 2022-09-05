Over $6b of taxes collected in 5 months

TEHRAN- Iran’s tax revenues stood at 1.853 quadrillion rials (about $6.617 billion) in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.

As reported, of the mentioned figure, 1.17 quadrillion rials (about $4.178 billion) was direct tax, and 670 trillion rials (about $2.392 billion) was indirect tax collected in the five-month period.

Iran’s tax income reached over 3.54 quadrillion rials (about $12.7 billion) in the previous Iranian calendar year (ended on March 20).

