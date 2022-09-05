Restoration completed on Safavid-era synagogue

TEHRAN–An urgent restoration project on a Safavid-era (1501-1736) synagogue in Sanandaj, western Kordestan province, has come to an end, the deputy provincial tourism chief has said.

The project involved strengthening the structure, repairing the damaged parts, and restoring its façade, Mohammad Aminian said on Monday.

The structure, which has been inscribed on the national heritage list, is one of the unique historical monuments in the region, the official added.

The name Kordestan refers to the region’s principal inhabitants. After the Turkish invasion of Iran in the 11th century CE (Seljuk period), the name Kurdistan was applied to the region comprising the northwestern Zagros Mountains. It was during the reign of Abbas I the Great of Iran’s Safavid dynasty (1501–1736) that the Kurds rose to prominence, having been enlisted by Abbas I to help stem the attacks of the marauding Uzbeks from the east in the early 17th century.

ABU/AM