TCCIMA to host Iran-Armenia business-banking forum on Sunday

TEHRAN- Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA) will host an Iran-Armenia business-banking forum on Sunday (September 11).

The event will be held in collaboration with Iran-Armenia Joint Chamber of Commerce, and is aimed at presenting the latest developments in bilateral relations and opportunities for cooperation, in the continuation of the progress of negotiations on the preferential trade agreement between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak on Sunday hosted a meeting with Armenia’s Deputy Economy Minister Narek Teryan in which the officials talked about a variety of areas for economic cooperation between the two countries.

The development of trade relations, alternative ways of transit, barter trade, the establishment of an Iranian car production line in Armenia, and the establishment of a joint production line of household and electronic appliances were among the subjects discussed at the meeting.

During the talks, Peyman-Pak expressed the readiness of Iranian contractors and companies to participate in Armenia’s transportation projects and called on the Armenian side to reconsider some of the regulations regarding taxes and transit tolls.

Welcoming the presence of Iranian companies in the road construction projects of Armenia, Teryan for his part said: “From Armenia's point of view, revising the tax and toll regulations is a very important issue; Our experts conducted many studies in this regard the result of which will have a great impact on the development of trade relations between the two countries.”

MA/MA