PGMISEZ attracts $5b of investment from private sector

TEHRAN – The managing director of Persian Gulf Mining and Metal Industries Special Economic Zone (PGMISEZ) has said more than five billion dollars of private sector investment has been attracted into development projects underway in the zone in recent years, IRIB reported.

According to Hassan Khalaj-Tehrani, currently more than 20 renowned private companies active in various fields including steel, aluminum, petrochemicals, etc., are constructing complexes or installing equipment in a variety of projects.

The official noted that the completion of these projects is going to create job opportunities for over 16,000 people.

Over 19 companies with a total investment of more than $4.5 billion are already operating in PGMISEZ, Khalaj-Tehrani said.

EF/MA