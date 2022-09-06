Manaf Hashemi named Iran’s NOC Secretary General

TEHRAN – Manaf Hashemi was appointed as Secretary General of the Iran’s National Olympic Committee (NOC) on Tuesday.

He replaced Keykavous Saeidi in the post.

Last week, Mahmoud Khosravi Vafa was elected as new President of Iran’s NOC, replacing Reza Salehi Amiri in the position.

Hashemi served as Deputy Minister for Development from 2013 to 2017.

He was also named as governor of Golestan Province in 2017 and was sacked from his role two years later.