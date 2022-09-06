Association of women benefactors set up in Welfare Organization

TEHRAN – The association of women benefactors has been formed in the Welfare Organization, said, Mojgan Rezazadeh Kavari, an official with the Organization.

Currently, a total of 9,660 benefactors are cooperating with the Welfare Organization, she said, adding that the association of women benefactors is working in the fields of health and medical treatment, business, education, and culture, ILNA reported.

Referring to the International Day of Charity, which is held annually on September 5, the official said that the benefactors provide low-income families with treatment and rehabilitation costs, medicine, food, home appliance, educational equipment, as well as judicial support.

The International Day of Charity was established with the objective of sensitizing and mobilizing people, NGOs, and stakeholders all around the world to help others through volunteer and philanthropic activities.

In the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development adopted in September 2015, the United Nations recognizes that eradicating poverty in all its forms and dimensions, including extreme poverty, is the greatest global challenge and an indispensable requirement for sustainable development, according to the UN website. The Agenda also calls for a spirit of strengthened global solidarity, focused in particular on the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable. It also acknowledges the role of the diverse private sector, ranging from micro-enterprises to cooperatives to multinationals, and that of civil society organizations and philanthropic organizations in the implementation of the new Agenda.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set forth in the Agenda can be grouped into six critical areas: people, planet, prosperity, peace, and partnership. They have the potential to transform our lives and our planet by providing the framework needed for philanthropic institutions to enable all people to contribute to the betterment of our world.

