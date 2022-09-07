Export from Kermanshah province rises 14% in 5 months yr/yr

TEHRAN- The value of export from Kermanshah province, in the west of Iran, rose 14 percent in the first five of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21- August 22), as compared to the same period of time in the previous year, an official with the customs department of the province announced.

Bakhtiar Rahmanipour said that 2.597 million tons of commodities worth $1.079 billion were exported from the province in the said time span, indicating also eight percent rise in terms of weight.

He named rebar and ironware, tiles and ceramics, fruits and vegetables, constructional stones, dairy products, plastic products, and disposable containers as the major exported items.

The official further announced that 4,621 tons of products worth $15.377 million have been imported to the province in the first five months of the present year, indicating 55 percent and 58 percent drop in terms of value and weight, respectively.

He named aluminum, machine parts, and production line equipment as the major imported items.

As previously announced by the official, the value of export from Kermanshah province rose 15 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), from its preceding year.

Rahmanipour said that 525.305 million tons of commodities worth $2.723 billion were exported from the province in the previous year.

In terms of the weight, the exports also indicate three percent annual growth, he added.

He named ceramics and tiles, rebars, iron products, fruits and vegetables, constructional stones, dairy products, and plastic products as the main exported items.

The official further announced that 25,804 tons of products worth $66.351 million were imported to the province in the past year, indicating 10 percent growth in terms of value.

He named aluminum alloy, factory production line, batteries, and tires as the major imported items.

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has announced that the value of Iran’s non-oil exports reached $20.924 billion in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, up 21 percent compared to the last year’s same period.

According to Alireza Moghadasi, Iran exported 44 million tons of non-oil commodities in the mentioned five months which was 3.5 percent less than the figure for the previous year’s same period.

Meanwhile, some 14 million tons of goods valued at $21.665 billion were imported into the country, indicating a 19-percent rise in terms of value compared to the last year’s same time span, he said.

The weight of the imported goods declined by 8.5 percent, year on year, the official added.

In total, the Islamic Republic traded about 58 million tons of non-oil goods worth $42.589 billion with its trade partners in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, up about 23 percent in terms of value.

Iran's top export destinations during this period were China, Iraq, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey, and India, according to Moghadasi.

Liquid propane, methanol, liquefied natural gas, polyethylene, iron, and steel ingots were among the top exported items in the said five months.

The country’s top five sources of imports during these five months were the UAE, China, Turkey, India, and Russia.

