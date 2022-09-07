Royan International Congress underway in Tehran

TEHRAN – Royan International Twin Congress kicked off in Tehran on Wednesday.

The 23rd Congress on Reproductive Biomedicine and the 18th Hybrid Congress on Stem Cell Biology and Technology will run through September 9.

A total of 84 speakers, 49 of them from 21 foreign countries, will give speeches in three programs Reproductive Congress, Stem Cell Congress, and Nursing and Midwifery Symposium.

Randy Schakman, 2013 Nobel laureate and professor at the University of California, Berkeley, gave an online lecture on the topic of sorting proteins and RNA for intercellular transport.

Royan International Twin Congress has demonstrated to be one of the most successful experiences of scientific gathering in West Asia since 2000.

During these twenty years of active involvement in sharing and exchanging scientific knowledge and expertise with renowned scientific institutes and scientists, Royan Congress has helped to form many shared scientific projects and exchanges.

Royan is a public, non-profit organization affiliated with the academic center for education, culture, and research. Established in 1991, Royan is a research institute for reproductive biomedicine and infertility treatments; and the world's leading one in both research and treatment of this field.

The institute also acts as a stem cell research leader and is one of the best clinics for infertility treatment. It has 46 scientific members and 186 lab technicians.

FB/MG



