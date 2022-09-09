Tehran, Moscow eye $8b of trade exchanges within 2 years

TEHRAN – Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has said the establishment of the first Iranian trade center in Russia is expected to pave the way for reaching an annual eight-billion-dollar trade within two years, TPO reported.

Iran’s first trade center in Russia was launched on Thursday in a ceremony attended by senior officials from the two sides including TPO Head Alireza Peyman-Pak and Chairman of the Central Union of Consumer Societies of the Russian Federation Dmitry Zubov.

Speaking to the press after the ceremony, Peyman-Pak said the first Iranian trade center in Russia is going to increase trade exchanges by facilitating the holding of meetings between Russian and Iranian merchants and signing memorandums of understanding while providing banking, insurance, and customs consultations, as well as supporting industrialists and businessmen in terms of legal issues.

The first trade center is set to remove obstacles in the way of trade between the two countries, the official noted, adding that various entities such as Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Ministry, Iran’s Embassy in Moscow, TPO, Iran-Russia Joint Chamber of Commerce and the parliament have collaborated in setting up the center.

He further expressed the two countries’ determination to increase the volume of trade exchanges, saying that the trade center can organize the necessary coordination for the expansion of connections and the set-up of various exhibitions.

For his part, Zubov said that the trade center can pave the way for signing contracts and procuring documents as well as providing legal support when it comes to mutual economic cooperation between Iranian and Russian businessmen.

Exclusive expo of Iranian goods opened in Moscow

The Islamic Republic of Iran's solo exhibition has kicked off in the Russian capital Moscow in the presence of some Russian and Iranian officials.

Russia's Crocus Expo hosts the exclusive Iranian exhibition, slated for September 7 to 10.

Peyman-Pak, along with Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali, as well as some Iranian lawmakers, Russian economic officials, producers, and exporters took part in the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

The Iran Chamber of Cooperatives (ICC) has organized the expo in Moscow to showcase Iran-made commodities such as construction materials, foodstuff, agricultural products, energy, modern technology, transportation, banking and insurance, home appliances, decorations, spare parts, machinery items, industrial products, mines, metals, and related industries.

The Crocus Expo provides more than 50 participating companies with around 2,000 cubic meters to showcase their products and services.

The exhibition complex is one of the largest and most creditable centers in the world, which possesses international standards and is equipped with modern tools. It is among the 15 best fair complexes in the world and the 10th best exhibition center in Europe.

Given the high quality and variety of Iranian products, the Islamic Republic presents its commodities in other countries to find a proper place in international markets.

Iran-made products, especially in agricultural, food, and construction fields as well as petrochemical industries and hand-woven carpets enjoy great popularity in global markets.

EF/