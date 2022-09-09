Karoun Petchem Plant Unveils Knowledge-based Item

TEHRAN – Iran’s Karoun Petrochemical Company has unveiled its fifth knowledge-based product which has been manufactured in cooperation with a domestic knowledge-based company, Shana reported.

As reported, the manufacturing of the mentioned products is going to save the country over $10 million annually by meeting domestic needs.

The unveiling ceremony of the new product was held at the place of Persian Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company (PGPIC) on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Alireza Sedighizadeh, the head of Karoun Petrochemical Company said that according to estimates, the domestic market demand for this product is about 4,000 tons, and Karoon Petrochemical Company has the capability to supply all this amount.

“Currently, each ton of this product saves the country about $2,500, and considering the demand for 4,000 tons of the product, about $10 million will be saved annually,” he emphasized.

Noting that the new products is mostly used in laminate adhesives and in food packaging systems, the head of Karoun Petrochemical Company added: “With the unveiling of this product, the country will no longer need to import this adhesive.”

