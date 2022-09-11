Iranian travel insiders explore Alborz on fam tour

TEHRAN—The heads of tourist guide associations from various Iranian provinces went on a one-day familiarization tour across the north-central province of Alborz on Friday, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The main purpose of holding such a tour was to familiarize the participants with the tourist attractions of the province, Fereydun Mohammadi explained on Saturday.

As each of these people is the head of the country’s professional associations for tourist guides, so they are in touch with hundreds of them and could properly promote the province’s tourist attractions, the official added.

Alborz province is surrounded by Mazandaran, Tehran, Markazi, and Qazvin provinces. Its name is driven by the Alborz Mountains. A significant part of the mountains is located in the northern part of the province.

Historical resources and documents, as well as archeological studies, indicate that Alborz has a rich culture dating back to prehistoric times.



ABU/AM

