Commodities worth over $464m traded at IME in a week

TEHRAN- During the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday), 1.977 million tons of commodities worth more than $464 million were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME).

As reported by the IME’s Public Relations and International Affairs Department, the exchange traded on its metals and minerals trading floor 1.656 million tons of commodities valued at almost $274 million.

On this floor the IME sold 1,127,146 tons of cement, 90,000 tons of iron ore, 304,284 tons of steel, 103,500 tons of sponge iron, 24,945 tons of zinc, 10,010 tons of aluminum, 5,200 tons of copper, 200 tons of molybdenum concentrate and 25 kg of gold bars.

Furthermore, the IME witnessed on both domestic and export rings of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 309,826 tons of commodities worth more than $181 million.

Commodities traded on this floor included 95,246 tons of polymeric products, 43,680 tons of vacuum bottom, 25,000 tons of lube cut, 34,499 tons of chemicals, 1,000 tons of sulfur, 4,083 tons of base oil, 1,050 tons of insulation and 105,099 tons of bitumen.

The IME also traded within the same week 13,284 tons of commodities on its side market.

As previously reported, 10.311 million tons of commodities worth $2.2 billion were traded at Iran Mercantile Exchange during the past Iranian calendar month Mordad (ended on August 22).

The exchange traded on both domestic and export rings of its oil and petrochemical trading floor 1.827 million tons of commodities valued at more than $864 million.

The IME's customers purchased on this floor 547,600 tons of vacuum bottom, 532,275 tons of bitumen, 321,756 tons of polymeric products, 149,500 tons of lube cut, 134,590 tons of chemicals, 110,125 tons of sulfur, 22,017 tons of oil, 2,000 tons of slops wax and 1,300 tons of insulation.

Furthermore, the exchange saw trade of 8.443 million tons of commodities worth more than $1.4 billion on its metals and minerals trading floor.

Items traded on this floor included 4,231,000 tons of cement, 1,253,000 tons of steel, 2,374,000 tons of iron ore, 371,500 tons of sponge iron, 46,555 tons of aluminum, 114,875 tons of zinc, 25,701 tons of copper, 730 tons of molybdenum concentrate, 500 tons of coke, 60 tons of precious metals concentrate, 91 kg of gold bars and 600 dignity and fidelity SUV automobiles.

The IME also traded within the month 40,997 tons of commodities on its side market.

The value of trades at Iran Mercantile Exchange rose 102 percent, and the volume of trades at the exchange increased 128 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), which was the highest level of growth in the history of the exchange since its establishment.

Statistical data show that in the past year, in addition to new records in the volume and value of trades of different products, 10 major records in total value and physical market trades were registered. In a way that besides the total value of trades, the volume and value of physical market trades, the volume, and value of industrial products and petrochemicals trades, the value of oil products trades and the volume and value of side market trades all hit records.

IME is one of the four major stock markets of Iran, the other three markets are Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market known also as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), and Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX).

MA/MA