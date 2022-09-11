ICCIMA to organize National Exports Day ceremony next month

TEHRAN – Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) has been tasked to organize the National Exports Day ceremony which is due to be held in late October, ICCIMA Deputy Head Ali Chagharvand said.

According to Chagharvand, the 26th National Exports Day ceremony is going to be attended by high-ranking officials including President Ebrahim Raisi, the ICCIMA portal reported.

Like the previous years, the country’s top exporters are also going to be honored in the current year’s event, the official said.

Regarding the process of selecting top exporters, he said that the selection of exemplary exporters has been done by the Ministry of Industry, Mining, and Trade in collaboration with the ICCIMA.

Indicating to the criteria and indicators for the selection of the top exporters, Chagharvand mentioned Article 4 of the Exporters' Encouragement Regulation, saying: “based on this article and the existing indicators, 74 groups of goods and services are defined, among which 50 top exporters will be selected and honored.

The 25th National Exports Day ceremony was held by Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) in collaboration with ICCIMA on December 13, 2021.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials including the First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, Vice President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari, and the Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade Reza Fatemi Amin.

During the event, the country’s top exporters were also introduced and honored.

Last year, the performance of about 500 exporters was assessed in order to identify the top exporters, out of which two exporters were rewarded with Export Honorary Medals, seven exporters were recognized as excellent exporters, 37 exporters were recognized as national exporters and five exporters were celebrated as good exporters.

