“The Emperor of Nihon-Ja” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “The Emperor of Nihon-Ja”, the tenth book of Australian writer John Flanagan’s series “Ranger’s Apprentice” has been published in Persian.

Ofoq is the publisher of the book rendered into Persian by Masud Malekyari.

“Ranger’s Apprentice” is an internationally bestselling series with over 5 million copies sold in the U.S. alone.

When Horace travels to the exotic land of Nihon-Ja, it isn’t long before he finds himself pulled into a battle that is not his - but one he knows in his heart he must wage.

A kingdom teeters on the edge of chaos when the Nihon-Ja emperor, a defender of the common man, is forcibly overthrown, and only Horace, Will and his Araluen companions can restore the emperor to the throne.

Victory lies in the hands of an inexperienced group of fighters, and it’s anybody’s guess who will make the journey home to Araluen.

Flanagan is a fantasy author best known for his medieval fantasy series, “Ranger’s Apprentice”, and its sister series, “Brotherband Chronicles”.

Some of his other works include the “Storm Peak” duology, as well as the adult novel “The Grey Raider”.

He graduated from Waverley College with plans to become a writer. As he grew up, he changed careers and got a job at an advertising agency.

He originally planned to become a trainee copywriter, but the agency instead assigned him to train as a media researcher.

Photo: A combination photo shows writer John Flanagan and the Persian edition of his book “The Emperor of Nihon-Ja”.

MMS/YAW

