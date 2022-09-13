Transit of goods via Bushehr ports rises 200% in 5 months on year

TEHRAN- Transit of commodities via the ports of Bushehr province, in the southwest of Iran, rose 200 percent in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, the director-general of the province’s Ports and Maritime Department, announced.

Mohammad Shakibi said: “It is expected that due to the port infrastructure and the development of the activities of transport companies, we will see the growth of goods transit from Bushehr ports.”

As previously announced by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), transit of commodities through Iran increased 25 percent in the first five months of this year from that of the previous year.

Alireza Moghadasi said that six million tons of commodities have been transited via the country in the five-month period.

After seven years of reduction in the transit of goods from the country, the growth path of transit resumed in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20) and with the passage of 12.65 million tons of goods through Iran, a growth of 68 percent was achieved, the spokesman of IRICA has previously noted.

The 68-percent growth in transit last year and the 39-percent rise in the first two months of this year promise to reach 15 million tons of goods passing through Iran in the current year, which has been unprecedented in the entire history of the country, Ruhollah Latifi added.

The policy of paying attention to neighbors and developing political and economic relations with neighboring countries in the current government, increasing attention to road and rail routes in the world and the efforts and cooperation of transportation and trade-related organizations in establishing or activating corridors through the country has led to significant growth in transit of goods through Iran.

Iran is one of the countries that has a special status in trade and transit relations due to its strategic location and special geography, as the country is the passage of several important international corridors.

Considering its geographical location, Iran can play a significant role in the transit of goods in the region and benefit a lot from its status in this due.

Paying attention to upstream documents, especially the country's development plans, and the government's decision to develop transit, paying special attention to infrastructure development, reducing transit time, making it cheaper to cross Iran and making more advantages over competitors, due to the short path for customers, can lead to facilitating the development of transit so that the country can reach the desired growth in this due.

MA/MA