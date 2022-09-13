Baneh meeting explores ways to boost urban tourism

TEHRAN—On Sunday, a meeting in Baneh discussed ways to develop urban tourism in the western city.

The city of Baneh has many attractions in the fields of historical tourism and culture, so these gifts need to be utilized appropriately, the deputy provincial tourism chief said during the meeting.

An effort is being made to identify the urban structure in Baneh and keep alive the concept of urbanization, Mohammad Aminian added.

People, NGOs, and the private sector must work together to develop Baneh tourism, the official noted.

Ways to revive the historical core of the city and protect the natural heritage of the region were also discussed during the meeting.

One of the border cities between Iran and Iraq, Baneh is located in the western province of Kordestan. The city is located 20 kilometers from the Iranian-Iraqi border, 60 kilometers southwest of Saqez, and 70 kilometers southeast of Sardasht.

The city is known for its large and natural oak forests.

In 1984, Iraqi planes bombed Baneh and some nearby settlements during the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988).

Arzan village, Shevi cave, Baneh Dam, Sorin complex are among the city’s tourist attractions. However, most of its reputation comes from its border malls and its status as a trade center.

Local people speak Kurdish with Slemani accent.

ABU/AM

