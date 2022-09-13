“The Babysitter” published in Persian

TEHRAN – “The Babysitter: My Summers with a Serial Killer” by Liza Rodman and Jennifer Jordan has been published in Persian.

Keraseh is the publisher of the book translated by Hossein Masudi Ashtiani.

This chilling true story — reminiscent of Ann Rule’s classic “The Stranger Beside Me” — follows a little girl longing for love who finds friendship with her charismatic babysitter, unaware that he is a vicious serial killer.

Growing up on Cape Cod in the 1960s, Liza Rodman was the lonely little girl. During the summers, while her mother worked days in a local motel and danced most nights in the Provincetown bars, her babysitter – the kind, handsome handyman at the motel where her mother worked – took her and her sister on adventures in his truck.

But there was one thing she didn’t know; their babysitter was a serial killer.

Some of his victims were buried in pieces right there, in his garden in the woods. Though Tony Costa’s gruesome case made screaming headlines in 1969 and beyond, Liza never made the connection between her friendly babysitter and the infamous killer of numerous women, including four in Massachusetts, until decades later.

Haunted by nightmares and horrified by what she learned, Liza became obsessed with the case. Now, she and co-writer Jennifer Jordan reveal the chilling and unforgettable true story of a charming but brutal psychopath through the eyes of a young girl who once called him her friend.

Photo: Copies of the Persian edition of “The Babysitter: My Summers with a Serial Killer”.

MMS/YAW