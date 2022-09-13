Hamas delegation meets Iran envoy in Russia

TEHRAN – A Palestinian delegation led by Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh met with Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

The meeting took place on Monday during Haniyeh’s visit to Russia.

Esmail Haniyeh and his accompanying delegation and Ambassador Jalali discussed and exchanged opinions about the latest political and field developments in Palestine and the increase in cruel and anti-human policies of Israel in the occupied territories and the region, Fars News reported.

In August, Haniyeh spoke over the phone with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian. In the call, Amir Abdollahian condemned the Zionists' crime of martyring Palestinian mothers and children as evidence of the regime's desperation and helplessness.

He praised Haniyeh's efforts to bring resistance organizations together, calling this unity a significant victory for the Resistance front.

The call was held after Israel’s aggression against Gaza, which killed several innocent Palestinian civilians, including children and women.

“It is a great achievement that once again the Resistance was able to stand against the vast military power of the Zionist enemy and force them to accept the ceasefire based on terms of the Resistance within two days,” the Iranian foreign minister underscored.

He emphasized that the struggle against the invaders has been an accomplishment that has revealed the Zionists' fragility more than before.

Meanwhile, Haniyeh commended Iran's assistance for Palestine, asserting that the Zionist enemy attempted to impose its will on the Palestinian people and the Resistance in Gaza, but was met with valiant resistance by the Palestinian people.

“With the help of God, we are determined to continue this jihad until the final victory,” he added.

He went on to say that the Resistance front's recent win has opened a new chapter in the Palestinian struggle against the Zionist tyranny.

