Iranians stage rally in support of Palestinians, decry Israel's attack on Gaza

TEHRAN- Thousands of people from all walks of life demonstrated on Tuesday in the Iranian capital, Tehran, to show their solidarity for the Palestinians and to protest the Israeli regime's most recent military assault on the Gaza Strip.

Demonstrators carried Palestinian and resistance movement flags and banners gathered close to Palestine Square in Tehran, the location of the Palestinian embassy.

They repeated their support for the Palestinian people, who held steady in the face of Israel's most recent series of murderous aerial strikes on the beleaguered Gaza Strip, while chanting slogans critical of the U.S., the Israeli regime, and Britain.

Khalid Qaddoumi, the representative of Hamas in Tehran, spoke at the gathering and demanded that the Zionist enemy, who slaughtered innocent civilians, to be convicted in international human rights courts and punished appropriately.

He went on to say that the Palestinians share a common fate and are committed to keep fighting the Israeli regime in order to bring about the fall of the occupying regime, stressing that no one is allowed to foment strife among the Palestinian people.

The Zionist foe will never be able to defeat the Palestinians' determination, the Hamas representative continued, adding that the regime would eventually be driven from the Palestinian territories.

Qaddoumi praised the Iranian people and authorities for standing with the oppressed Palestinian people in their struggle against the oppression and barbarism of the Israeli regime.

In their closing address, the demonstrators asserted that because of cooperation among the Palestinian resistance groups, Palestine's decades-long resistance to the occupiers has become stronger in recent years.

The statement said this proves the hit-and-run period has come to an end for the Zionists and their followers. In the latest Israeli conflict, the resistance movement fired more than 1,00 rockets at occupied territories and forced the Zionists to humiliatingly beg for a ceasefire based on the conditions set by the Islamic Jihad.

It stated that the Palestinian resistance's improved capabilities and deterrent power had altered the equations and demonstrated that the fervent and courageous Palestinians would respond powerfully to any Israeli advances.

On Friday, Israel launched three days of military attacks on the Gaza Strip, which is under siege. Air strikes on the seaside enclave resulted in the deaths of 46 individuals, including 16 children.

In response, the Islamic Jihad movement fired hundreds of rockets at the occupied lands, forcing Israelis in Tel Aviv and other southern occupied regions to seek shelter.

At 11:30 p.m. local time (20:30 GMT) on Sunday, a cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement in Gaza was negotiated by Egyptian mediators. However, the movement stated that it "reserves the right to respond to any Zionist aggression."

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the foreign minister of Iran, spoke by phone on Monday with Ismail Haniyeh, the chief of the Hamas political bureau in Gaza, and praised the Palestinian resistance for their great achievement in resisting Israel's ferocious attacks and pressuring the regime into declaring a cease-fire.

“That once again the resistance was able to withstand the Zionist regime’s full-scale military assault and forced them into agreeing to a truce and complying with the resistance’s conditions is a great achievement,” the top diplomat underscored.