Advisor underlines the youth’s role in confronting Israel  

TEHRAN - Hossein Amir Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy advisor to the Iranian Parliament speaker, on Saturday called for more vigilance against the Zionist regime’s plots and underscored the young people’s prominent role in facing the occupying regime.

Amir Abdollahian, who is also secretary-general of the International Conference on Supporting Palestine’s Intifada, highlighted the necessity of wise involvement of the young people in the campaign against the occupying Zionist regime.

In his meeting with members of anti-occupying and pro-Palestinian international union, the advisor pointed to the plots of the Zionist regime and the global arrogance led by the U.S. and said, “They intend to disintegrate the Islamic world.”

“So, continuation of resistance and wise presence of university students and young people at the scene of confronting the usurper Zionists is a necessity,” Amir Abdollahian reiterated.

The senior advisor further said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has adhered to its revolutionary principals and the ideology of resistance to defend the Palestinians’ rights to return them to their motherland and free the holy Qods.”

In relevant developments in early September, Hamas politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh in a letter praised Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei for his support and emphasis on arming and equipping the Palestinian resistance groups, stressing that Tehran's support boosts the fight against the Israeli regime.

Haniyeh in his letter thanked Ayatollah Khamenei for his support for the Palestinian resistance forces and equipping them against the Israeli enemy.

Haniyeh stressed that Iran’s willingness to arm the resistance forces will significantly influence the fight against the Zionist regime.

He also declared that the Hamas resistance movement will stick to its unalterable approach to remaining in the Iran-led Resistance Front until final victory is achieved.

The letter ended with wishing for realization of all Ayatollah Khamenei's demands concerning liberation of Palestine and the victory of the Palestinians over their enemies.

MJ/PA